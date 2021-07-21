Mason Greenwood has surprising answer for his toughest ever opponent

A very surprising pick.

Mason Greenwood has named who the toughest opponent he has played against is, and the answer is seriously surprising.

The Manchester United youngster selected Fulham’s Joe Bryan, saying that playing against him was his “toughest challenge” so far.

The Fulham full-back marked Greenwood twice last season, not giving the sharp shooter a sniff.

With all due respect to Bryan, if we gave you a hundred guesses we’re not sure anyone would have guessed the Fulham defender.

Considering Greenwood has played against all of the biggest Premier League’s defenders, Bryan should be quite proud that he gave the 19-year-old such a tough day at the office.

Mason Greenwood on Joe Bryan

He said: “I’ve probably got to say, it might be a surprising one, but do you know [Joe] Bryan, the one for Fulham? He allowed me no space, no time on the ball, when we played them home and away. It was one of my most difficult games for us.

“He’s one you probably wouldn’t think I’d say his name, but he was getting tight to me and not giving me much space. He was a good defender and he was probably my toughest challenge.”

Greenwood was answering a fan’s question for the Manchester United website, not long after he was asked another fascinating question by a United supporter.

He was asked which former United player he would talk to if he could and what question he would ask.

Greenwood replied: “I’d probably go to with Wayne Rooney. He’s done it all and is the club’s leading scorer.”

“I’d probably just ask him, like not how he played because you can watch how he played, but any tips on how you can get in between defenders and how you can anticipate the game a bit more. Obviously, he scored hundreds and hundreds of goals for United. That would be the little question I would ask him.”

Not a bad choice…

