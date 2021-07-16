Mason Greenwood reveals which Manchester United legend he would ask for advice

Not a bad choice…

Mason Greenwood was recently asked if he could talk to one former Manchester United player, who would it be?

And his answer is not at all surprising…

Greenwood said that he would pick Wayne Rooney’s brain, choosing United‘s record goalscorer over every other player who has ever played for the club.

Answering a fan’s question, Greenwood said: “I’d probably go to with Wayne Rooney. He’s done it all and is the club’s leading scorer.”

When told he could also ask Rooney one question, Greenwood said: “I’d probably just ask him, like not how he played because you can watch how he played, but any tips on how you can get in between defenders and how you can anticipate the game a bit more. Obviously, he scored hundreds and hundreds of goals for United. That would be the little question I would ask him.”

Rooney scored an incredible 253 goals in 559 games for United, making him the club’s all-time top scorer. Greenwood himself has scored 29 goals for the club, and at just 19 years of age, could be a serious threat to Rooney’s extraordinary record.

Greenwood made his debut for United in 2018, while Rooney left the club in 2017, so the two never got to share a pitch in a United jersey.

It is almost a given that the two met at some point though, given Greenwood has played for United since 2007, three years after Rooney signed from Everton.

However, the 19-year-old will come face to face with Rooney in the first friendly of United’s pre-season campaign on Sunday, when they take on Rooney’s Derby County team.

In the past, Rooney has heaped praise on Greenwood, describing him as a “natural finisher”, and comparing him to Harry Kane. He also said that at the time (2020), the then-18-year-old was the best finisher at United.

A mutual respect it seems.

