Man United’s young player who can save their season

The shining light.

Things looked so bright for Manchester United at the start of the season. They opened the campaign with an incredible win over Leeds, where every player looked electric.

That same day, they announced the signing of Raphael Varane on the pitch, to the delight of the Old Trafford faithful.

Whether they will admit it or not, a decent section of United’s fans felt as though they were in the running to win the league.

Now, just a few short months later, they will consider themselves quite lucky if they get Champions League football next season.

One thing was happening at the start of the season that United need to get back if they are to have any chance of finishing in the top four. Mason Greenwood was scoring goals.

Mason Greenwood at Man United

Greenwood scored in the win against Leeds, he scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw away to Southampton, and the only goal in a 1-0 win away to Wolves.

But it wasn’t just goals. As an out and out striker, he was playing some genuinely incredible football. His linkup play was top class, as was his movement and decision-making.

Then, Crisitano Ronaldo arrived. And we’re not trying to say that he is the sole reason Greenwood’s form has dipped, as he has brought an element to the team that United’s young star could never.

But since his arrival, Greenwood has only scored once in the league – a cracker in a 4-2 loss to Leicester.

Mason Greenwood – Man United’s saviour

However, despite his dip in form, United need to look towards him if they are to have any hope of salvaging anything from this season.

When he’s not scoring, he still looks like the team’s most creative attacker, which made it all the more surprising when he was taken off against Wolves on Monday.

Marcus Rashford looks completely off the boil, while Jadon Sancho has failed to hit the ground running.

Be it alongside Ronaldo, or behind the Portuguese striker and Edinson Cavani, Greenwood is simply too good not to play.

Ralf Rangnick is going through a tough spell after just a few weeks in charge, and while it could be understandable to go with experience instead of youth, he needs to play his best players. And Greenwood is just that.

