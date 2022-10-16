Man United release statement on Mason Greenwood situation

The latest update.

Manchester United have released a statement providing an update on Mason Greenwood’s situation, following his most recent arrest.

Greenwood was arrested for breaching his bail conditions, with the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) releasing a statement on Saturday morning.

Since then, Janet Potter, from Crown Prosecution Service North West, said they had authorised GMP to charge Greenwood with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Man United release brief statement on Mason Greenwood

An extremely brief statement was released by Man United’s Communication Department in light of the most recent development, which read: “Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

Greenwood has not played or trained with Man United since he was initially arrested after his ex-girlfriend shared videos online in January of this year.

Days after his initial arrest, Greenwood was further arrested on Tuesday over “threats to kill”, and suspicion of sexual assault.

The above statement released by United in relation to Greenwood is one of the first official comments the club have made about him in recent times.

The most recent time he appeared on the club website was when he was strangely included in a potential squad list for the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

While Greenwood is not included in the 25-man squad outright, his name appearing in the list at all means that the club have not ruled out some sort of a return at some point in the near future.

However, this most recent development and subsequent statement would seemingly make it extremely difficult for the club to ever justify playing him again, while reports suggest there could be grounds to terminate his contract following the charges.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Mason Greenwood