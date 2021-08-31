Mason Greenwood explains celebration following goal against Wolves

A nice tribute.

Mason Greenwood has explained his celebration following his game-winning goal against Wolves on Sunday.

Greenwood scored the only goal of the game, his third of the campaign so far, ensuring he has now scored in every game so far in the Premier League this season.

In a game where Manchester United really got lucky to escape with three points, Greenwood once again came to the side’s rescue, just as he did the week before with United’s only goal in the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

The goal clearly meant a lot to Greenwood, as he immediately ran to the away fans and celebrated far more passionately than he often does.

He then crossed his arms in a way that reminded many online of the Black Panther hand signal, which is done in the popular Marvel movie.

It seems as though Greenwood did this as a tribute to the star of the movie Chadwick Boseman, who died almost exactly one year before the day of the match against Wolves.

He then tweeted, seemingly confirming that the celebration was a direct tribute to Boseman, and to the movie in general, posting a picture of himself and Boseman doing the hand signal, alongside the caption “Wakanda Forever”.

In Greenwood’s last 11 league games, the 19-year-old has scored 9 goals, and only Michail Antonio has scored more than him in the league so far this season.

While many United fans are understandably excited about the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, they will also be hoping that it doesn’t have a negative impact on the growth and development of Greenwood.

Against both Wolves and Leeds he started as the central striker, which will surely be the position Ronaldo will aim to operate in. While he is also extremely effective out right, this is somewhere that United’s other new expensive signing Jadon Sancho will be playing in.

