Mason Greenwood further arrested over “threats to kill”

Further investigations are taking place.

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested over “threats to kill”, and suspicion of sexual assault.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Greenwood was arrested on Sunday, but that this most recent update has only come to light.

Greenwood was initially arrested following videos that were shared online by Harriet Robson, who alleged that the United footballer sexually and physically assaulted her.

The evidence was shared widely before Greenwood, 20, was taken into custody.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said: “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday 30 January afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow Wednesday 2 February.

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.”

Man United have only released a very brief statement to the public about Greenwood, confirming they are assisting with any investigation.

However, it has been reported that the club have privately confirmed that the player will not train or play with Man United at any time in the near future.

No players have spoken out about the shocking revelations either, though a number of them have unfollowed Greenwood on Instagram, including Marcus Rashford, David de Gea and Paul Pogba.

Public statements from players may remain a rarity while the police investigation is ongoing.

As this is an ongoing and developing story, more will follow.

