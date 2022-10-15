Mason Greenwood reportedly arrested on Saturday morning

News emerged on Saturday morning.

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

The BBC has reported that Greenwood was arrested for breaching his bail conditions, with the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) releasing a statement on Saturday morning.

A GMP spokesman said: “Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Mason Greenwood arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions

Greenwood was suspended by United after being arrested at the end of January of this 2022.

The then 20-year-old was initially arrested after images and videos were posted online by his ex-girlfriend. He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Days after his initial arrest, Greenwood was further arrested on Tuesday over “threats to kill”, and suspicion of sexual assault.

Greenwood was initially arrested following videos that were shared online by Harriet Robson, who alleged that the United footballer sexually and physically assaulted her.

Most recently, there was a strange incident that saw Greenwood included in Man United’s potential squad list for the season on the official club website.

While Greenwood is not included in the 25-man squad outright, his name appearing in the list at all means that the club have not ruled out some sort of a return at some point in the near future.

It remains to be seen if the club have plans to ever play him again, but fans did find it strange to see his name on the club website in any context.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Mason Greenwood