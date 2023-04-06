Martin O’Neill linked with shocking Premier League return

A crazy few days in the world of Premier League football.

Martin O’Neill has been linked with a shocking Premier League return, with Leicester City reportedly interested in hiring the former Ireland manager.

O’Neill managed Leicester in the past, and most recently managed Nottingham Forest in the Championship in 2019.

The 71-year-old hasn’t managed since 2019, and hasn’t managed in the top-flight since 2013, meaning it’s over 10 years since he has been in charge of a Premier League side.

According to the Independent, the Leicester hierarchy had preferred a full-time coach like Graham Potter but, with the recently sacked Chelsea boss turning them down for now, they may turn their attention to someone more short-term.

Brendan Rodgers was sacked by Leicester after a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, who had recently hired Roy Hodgson until the end of the season.

Leicester were reportedly impressed by Hodgson at Palace, and are now interested in trying to do something similar.

Rafa Benitez has also been linked with a move to the Foxes, as they find themselves in the relegation battle.

It is clear that the priority for the club is Premier League survival this season, and they will need to get their act together fast as they are currently in the relegation zone.

Leicester fans hold O’Neill in high regard, due to the incredible success he had at the club when he managed them in the past.

O’Neill guided the Foxes to promotion to the top-flight from the Championship, before winning two League Cups with the side.

However, given it has been years since he has managed at the highest level, many fans of the club will be wondering if this is really the man to keep them in the Premier League this season.

