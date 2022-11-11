Martin O’Neill hits out at Keith Andrews’ credentials

He’s not having it.

Martin O’Neill has hit out at Keith Andrews’ credentials, following criticism he received from the former Ireland international.

In his new book, O’Neill went out of his way to criticise Andrews for how he talked about him as a pundit working on television.

He said: “Stephen (Kenny)’s lieutenant finds himself in a hotter seat in the dugout than the one he occupied in a TV studio when he was an excoriating critic of mine.”

Andrews is an important part of Kenny’s coaching staff now with the Ireland senior team, but O’Neill maintains that he does not have the footballing CV to critique him.

Martin O’Neill on Keith Andrews

Speaking to The Guardian, he said: “I’m ‘bitter’. So I’m not allowed to defend myself? Nobody likes criticism but I think in my career, for the most part, I’ve taken it reasonably well.

“If Roy Keane was doing punditry work and said I’d made a mess of something, I might disagree but I would accept it from someone who has played at that level, has managed himself and knows the pressures you are under.

“I have a level of earned respect for that opinion but not a lower-leaguer who wouldn’t know what it is like to win a medal. And who is now finding how difficult it is to win football matches.

“It is difficult. Alex Ferguson would still be concerned today about going to Southampton and winning. So you can imagine what it may be like when, for the most part, at international level you are facing opposition who are superior to you.”

This sort of comment is not uncommon from O’Neill, as he famously once had to remind some footballing legends about his own CV while doing punditry work.

On the great man’s birthday, here’s Martin O'Neill absolutely destroying Patrick Vieira and Fabio Cannavaro on live television pic.twitter.com/Ad9xSeV3iL — Project Football (@ProjectFootball) March 1, 2022

Read More About: keith andrews, Martin O'Neill