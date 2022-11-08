Martin O’Neill says he felt he was treated as an “outsider” as Ireland manager

Some fascinating comments from the former Ireland boss.

Martin O’Neill has said that he feels as though he was treated as an “outsider” while he was Ireland manager.

O’Neill managed Ireland from 2013 until 2018, helping qualify the team for Euro 2016, and guiding them to the round-of-16 at that tournament.

Martin O’Neill.

However, despite the incredible highs of Euro ’16, there were some undeniable lows too, and O’Neill ultimately left his job as a divisive figure among Irish football fans.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, O’Neill said that by the end of his time in charge, he was viewed in a similar light to Giovanni Trapattoni, in that he was seen as an outsider.

He said that once he realised that, it didn’t matter that results were “okay”, and that it would be difficult to win back the fanbase.

Martin O’Neill on Ireland job

He said: “The truth is this: there were a number of times that I was called ‘the Northerner’ or ‘the outsider’ and I was treated in many ways the same way as Trapattoni eventually became: one of those figures you tend to hate. I think that was it.

“My persona didn’t seem to fit with them throughout the time,” he added, “and I’m even going back to heavy criticism in the early stages of our 2016 European campaign when we were in the same group as Germany, Poland, Scotland and Georgia.

“When we only drew with Scotland in Dublin and we still had plenty of matches to go, the criticism was very heavy at that stage but we made it through.

“I think if you are viewed as a bit of an outsider to begin with then it’s hard, regardless of results being okay, to win them back again. That would be my thoughts on it.”

O’Neill has made his opinions on new Ireland manager Stephen Kenny very clear with some of the comments he has made in recent months. More on that here.

