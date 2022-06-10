Martin O’Neil twists the knife on Stephen Kenny

He believes that questions need to be asked.

Martin O’Neil has rubbed salt into Stephen Kenny’s wounds, after disappointing losses against Armenia and Ukraine over the past seven days.

O’Neil said that Ireland and Kenny may have had “false impressions” of where the team actually was, after beating teams “not in the top 80”.

The former Ireland boss is referencing wins against Lithuania and Andorra, which did fill Ireland fans with confidence, though he did fail to mention the impressive draws against Portugal, Serbia and Belgium.

Writing in The Times, he said that questions need to be asked of Kenny after the disappointing results.

Martin O’Neil on Stephen Kenny

He said: “Sometimes you get a couple of results in matches against sides who are not in the top 80 — teams like Andorra and Lithuania. You can start to get a false impression of where you are.

“Then you travel to Armenia fully expecting to win and get off to a bad start; it’s a major setback for them. I suppose a couple of years into Stephen’s reign, you’d have to ask…

“If his remit was to rebuild an Irish side and get time to do that then that’s fine. But in international football you still have to win football matches.”

Martin O’Neil

While many don’t remember O’Neil’s time in charge too fondly because of the drab nature of how it ended, you could also argue that it gave Ireland fans their fondest memories since 2002.

O’Neil, and his assistant Roy Keane, helped Ireland qualify for Euro 2016, and saw them emerge from a difficult group that consisted of Belgium, Italy and Sweden.

Ireland were knocked out by eventual finalists France, but Irish fans of a certain age will have nothing but positive memories about that tournament.

In fact, many expected the nation to kick on from there, but unfortunately, no such thing happened.

