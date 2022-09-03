Martin Keown outlines how to stop Erling Haaland

Easier said than done…

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has outlined how he would go about stopping Manchester City striker Erling Haaland from scoring against him.

Incredibly, Haaland has nine league goals in five games so far this season, including two hat-tricks, and the Norwegian seems like he is only getting better.

Still only 22 years of age, Haaland has years of coaching and experience still to come that could make him even more unstoppable than he already is.

However, Keown has explained what he thinks he would do if he were tasked with marking the phenomenon.

Martin Keown on Erling Haaland

He said: “I think what you have to do is be very aggressive when you play against this man.

“You look at his skillset and he’s a giant, he’s obviously got a great leap. His hunger though, he’s got a burning ambition to score goals and he’s never satisfied. He’s dreaming about goals the whole time so you’ve got to be able to match that.

“You know of course it’s very difficult now because he’s getting that supply, they’re coming at you from all angles.”

Speaking specifically about what Aston Villa’s defenders can do this weekend to stop him, Keown said that the two defenders need to be aggressive early in the game.

“I think as a central defender at the weekend, if you’re [Tyrone] Mings or [Ezri] Konsa, you’ve got to do things early. Against this man Haaland you’ve got to be early, you’ve got to win the ball.

“You have to be careful when somebody is rapid, you have to be careful where he’s taking you, he will take you into areas where he will attack the back of you.”

If Villa do struggle to keep Haaland out, and City win the game, Steven Gerrard might fear that it could be his last game in charge of the club.

Villa are in the relegation zone, and a bad loss to Man City could really start to worry the board at the club.

Read next: Jadon Sancho takes slight dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erling Haaland, martin keown