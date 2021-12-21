Anthony Martial transfer: the Frenchman’s most likely next club

Where will he go next?

Anthony Martial is due to have a conversation with his manager Ralf Rangnick about his future over the coming days, amid news he wants to leave the club.

It was reported in numerous outlets over the past couple of weeks that Martial is ready to leave the club, as he is desperate to get his career back on track.

It seems extremely likely that he will be leaving Manchester United over the next few weeks – here’s who we think he is most likely to join.

Anthony Martial transfer news

Sevilla

News emerged on Tuesday morning that Martial himself is particularly keen on a loan move to Sevilla in January.

Sevilla does seem as though it could be the most likely destination for the Frenchman, and it could be a great move too.

The Spanish side are currently second in La Liga, and would be three points off first place if they won their game in hand. What better way to get your career back on track than taking part in a title race, and potentially winning some silverware?

Barcelona

In the past, you would expect that any forward would love to play for Barcelona, but this is not the case these days.

The club are struggling on the pitch, and have hardly any money to sign top players. As a result, as well as Sergio Aguero’s retirement, the club are looking for a striker in January, on loan.

Edinson Cavani is also heavily linked, but if they are looking for someone with a bit more pace, Martial could be the man.

Juventus

Juve are said to be interested in signing Martial in January, and it seems like a deal that the player could be interested in.

Not too long ago he watched his former teammate Romelu Lukaku leave Man United, go to Italy, win a league and become one of the best strikers in the world again.

Perhaps he feels as though he could do the same.

Read More About: anthony martial, Manchester United