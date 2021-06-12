Anthony Martial linked with shock move to Real Madrid

This seems to have come out of nowhere…

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been linked with a shock loan move to Real Madrid.

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, Martial has been offered to Real Madrid on a season-long loan with a fee and an option to buy.

It is believed that the Frenchman’s agent is trying to find him a new club this summer after an extremely underwhelming season at United.

Martial has to compete with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani for a place in the United starting 11 now, with the aforementioned three seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Plus, if transfer rumours are to be believed, United are also in the market for Jadon Sancho or another top class attacking talent, which may bump Martial even further down the line.

Anthony Martial to Real Madrid

Martial scored only four goals in 22 league appearances for United in the most recent season, two of which came in a 9-0 win against a nine-man Southampton side. He also picked up a nasty injury that ruled him out of the end of the season, also killing any chance he had of making France’s Euro 2020 side.

This was particularly disappointing for United fans after the season he had in 2019/2020, most notably his form after the mid-season Covid break. Martial ended the season as United’s top scorer and was also voted the Manchester United Players’ Player of the Year.

But the 25-year-old failed to kick on from that form in 2020/2021, scoring just seven goals in all competitions in 36 appearances for the club.

It is believed that at one point, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wanted to bring Martial to the Spanish giants, but he has recently left the club and been replaced by veteran Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti has also been linked with bringing Everton forward Richarlison to the club.

