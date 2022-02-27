Mark Travers putting real pressure on Stephen Kenny with top performances

The youngster is seriously staking his claim to be Ireland’s #1.

Bournemouth defeated Stoke on Saturday thanks to late goals from Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe, but it was Mark Travers who picked up the fans’ man-of-the-match award.

The Ireland goakeeper was voted Bournemouth’s man-of-the-match for their fourth game in a row, in what is a genuinely ridiculous achievement.

Still only 22 years of age, he is showing immense consistency at the top of the Championship, with his side currently sat in second place.

His performances have resulted in Bournemouth fans viewing him in the same light as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was previously in goal for the Cherries when they were in the Premier League.

If they are to get promoted to the Premier League, it will largely be due to the efforts of Travers, and he should get significant gametime as a result.

However, if they don’t go up, manager Scott Parker will surely fear that Premier League clubs will come in for such a highly-rated young goalkeeper.

In fact, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see a European club come in for the young goalkeeper if Bournemouth fail to gain promotion, given how rare it is to have a keeper so young display such consistency.

Mark Travers for Ireland

Many Irish football fans will remember Travers’ extremely unfortunate performance against Serbia back in March of last year.

However, he has clearly not let that game get him down, and it’s clear when watching him play that he has an elite mentality.

Gavin Bazunu has established himself as Ireland’s first choice keeper, while Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher is definitely breathing down his neck for the #1 jersey.

But Travers is not going to let it go without a fight, and his performances in the Championship so far this season may result in Stephen Kenny giving him another chance in the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

