Brighton sign yet another young Irish striker

Brighton have signed yet another young Irish striker, with Mark O’Mahony having made the switch from Cork City.

O’Mahony, who turned 18 earlier this month, has signed a contract until June 2025 and will link up with the under-21s.

A seriously promising talent, O’Mahony was named Ireland’s under-17 player of the year last year and has also represented his country at under-18 and under-19 level.

Speaking about making the switch from Cork to Brighton, the teenager said: “I got to know the club and the coaches well during my trial and I knew early on that I wanted to sign here.

“Brighton’s academy is one of the best in the country, especially with the way young players are given an opportunity and a pathway.

“I spoke to a few of the Irish boys in the group about what the club is like and they all spoke really highly of what’s in place here, so it was an easy decision.”

Goals from Rocco Vata (Celtic) and Mark O'Mahony (Cork City) help Ireland U17s to a 2-0 win over Macedonia 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/UXMaWghmz8 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth agreed that the success of other Irish youngsters at Brighton could have played a part in this piece of business.

He said: “I’m sure the progress Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran have made will really inspire Mark and we are excited to see him develop within our environment.”

While Ferguson is grabbing all the headlines at present, Moran made his Premier League debut recently as well, and that’s not even mentioning Aaron Connolly who came a few years previously.

Most recently, Brighton confirmed the signing of teenage sensation Jamie Mullins from Bohs for an undisclosed fee.

Both Mullins and O’Mahony will be hoping to have a similar impact that Ferguson has had on the first-team at some point in their careers.

O’Mahony was one of the players we said were worth looking out for last year. More on that here.

