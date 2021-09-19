Roy Keane and Graeme Souness slam decision to let Mark Noble take penalty

“Either way it’s the wrong decision.”

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness have slammed David Moyes’ decision to let Mark Noble take a last-minute penalty against Manchester United on Sunday.

West Ham had the chance to equalise in the dying moments after VAR deemed that Luke Shaw handled the ball in the box.

Noble came on to the pitch with only seconds remaining, and took the shot with his first and only touch of the game.

David de Gea read exactly where the veteran midfielder was going and saved the ball, ensuring Man United won the game 2-1.

Speaking after the game on Sky Sports, Keane and Souness tore into the decision to allow Noble to take the spot-kick.

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness on West Ham vs Man United

Keane said: “He’s taken penalties before, he’s an experienced player. I don’t care. There must be players on the pitch who are up to speed with the game – (Declan) Rice, (Aaron) Cressswell, whoever is on the pitch there experienced players… I didn’t fancy him.”

Meanwhile, Souness said: “That’s not the issue here. For me, it’s a poor decision. It’s the 94th minute, he’s not being warmed up as a sub to come on, so he’s stone cold.

“It’s one of two things, the manager has said ‘on you go, I want you to take it’, or Noble is into the manager saying ‘get me on boss, I’ll take it’. Either way it’s the wrong decision.

“You wouldn’t do that. Stone cold! It doesn’t matter if he scores every penalty he takes in training, and every penalty before today. You don’t bring someone else who has been stone cold, watching the game for 90 minutes in that situation.”

Incredible last minute scenes at the London Stadium! 😱 pic.twitter.com/G4P1jv9F7e — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2021

Micah Richards on the other hand, thought that Noble would come on and score, as he has scored his last 10 Premier League penalties.

🗣 "It's 94th minute, he's not been warmed up to come on, he's stone cold. It's a poor decision." Roy Keane and Graeme Souness are not happy with the decision to bring on Mark Noble to take the penalty pic.twitter.com/TibUENIXfk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2021

