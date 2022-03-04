Mario Balotelli makes bold career prediction

He’s still a character.

Mario Balotelli has made a bold prediction about what his career would currently look like if he never left Manchester City.

At one point, the Italian striker seemed to have the world at his feet, but due to a questionable attitude (among other things), his career has not panned out the way in which it seemed it might.

However, in a recent interview with The Athletic, he has explained that a lot of the negative stories that emerged about him were not entirely true, and he has now calmed down in a major way.

He also said that he feels if he stayed at City for another few years, as Sergio Aguero did, then he would have won a Ballon d’Or.

Mario Balotelli on Ballon d’Or

He said that the biggest mistake he made was leaving City, and that if he had the mindset he does now back then, he would have been the best player in the world.

He said: “Even in the year when I left, I played very well in Milan for a year and a half, but after that, I had some problems. And now that I’m older, I know that I shouldn’t have left City at that time.

“All these years seeing City improving, improving and improving. I could have been here like Sergio Aguero for a long time.

“If I had my mindset now, when I was at City, probably one golden ball (Ballon d’Or) I could have won, I’m sure about this. But you know, when you grow up, you mature more, so…”

Mario Balotelli’s talent

In the same interview, Balotelli said that he does believe he has the same level as talent as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

He said: “I am 100 per cent sure that my quality is the same level as these people, but I… I missed some chances, you know?”

His main target now is getting back into Roberto Mancini’s Italy side, and helping to guide them to the World Cup in Qatar.

