Marcus Rashford’s pre-match comments show Man United have a gem

Maturity beyond his years.

Marcus Rashford has opened up on being dropped against Wolves for disciplinary issues earlier in the season.

On New Year’s Eve, Rashford was dropped for a Premier League game against Wolves, despite being Manchester United’s most in-form player at the time.

Many United fans were worried to see Rashford’s name in the substitute list on the day, but ultimately it couldn’t have gone any better for the manager Erik ten Hag.

He dropped Rashford as punishment, before bringing him on to score the winner with just minutes left on the clock.

New details have emerged about the incident, with Rashford confirming that he was set to start the game on the morning of the match, but he arrived late to the final team meeting before kick-off.

Speaking ahead of the Carbao Cup final on Sunday, Rashford said that he had no ill-feeling towards Ten Hag, and said that it was the right thing to do.

Marcus Rashford on being dropped vs Wolves

He said: “If I was a coach, I’d have done the same. Because if you don’t have standards in the training ground, how do you expect to go out on the pitch and win consistently? It’s impossible.

“Or if you’re gonna allow each other to slip or have an off-day and no one says anything about it, which is, at times, a position that we’ve been in. Once you’re in it, it’s difficult to get out of it because it becomes normal.”

Almost two months later, Rashford remains one of the best players in world football at the moment, with a cup final goal to his name to top it off.

His response to being dropped sums up his maturity, with many pointing out that the great Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on under Ten Hag earlier in the season.

The manager is well and truly in charge of Man United at present, and Rashford’s form and attitude sums it up better than anything else.

