Marcus Rashford explains trick vs Newcastle

A man in form.

Marcus Rashford has shed some light on a trick that he somehow managed to pull off in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

After Casemiro had put Manchester United ahead, Newcastle seemed to have the wind taken out of their sails a bit.

It didn’t take long for Erik ten Hag’s side to make it 2-0, thanks to a Marcus Rashford goal that took a serious deflection on its way into the net.

But before Rashford took the shot, he controlled the ball when it was falling to his feet in a very unique way.

While the ball was dropping, Rashford managed to flick the ball from one heel to another, which resulted in Wout Weghorst getting the ball and driving at the Newcastle goal.

Rashford then ran past Weghorst, got the ball back, and put United 2-0 up.

What did I just witness?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GXRYoiKS2X — SimplyUtd (@SimplyUtd) February 27, 2023

Marcus Rashford trick vs Newcastle

One fan shared a clip of the piece of skill, which resulted in a debate about whether or not it was a stroke of luck or if Rashford actually meant it.

When somebody suggested it was intentional, Rashford replied: “Yep”, before elaborating in a different Tweet.

Rashford shared a clip himself, alongside the caption: “It was a heel-to-heel flick but in the air.”

It was a heel-to-heel flick but in the air 🫡🤭 https://t.co/pMNfc2aOKr — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 27, 2023

There is no denying he is a man in form at the minute…

