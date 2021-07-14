Marcus Rashford to have surgery that may keep him out for months

The extent of his injuries from last season appear to have taken a toll.

It has been confirmed that Marcus Rashford will have surgery that may keep him out until October of 2021.

The Manchester United striker is set to undergo shoulder surgery later this month, that is expected to keep him out of action for approximately 12 weeks.

According to The Telegraph, the surgery can’t take place until later in the month due to the surgeon’s availability.

While the surgery is in relation to an issue with his shoulder, Rashford has also clearly been struggling with a back problem, and apparently had issues with his ankle as well.

It is believed that towards the end of the 2020/2021 season, he was struggling to get his foot in his boot during training. His ankle was said to have “ballooned” on the way to the Europa League final.

Despite this, Rashford played a total of 57 times last season for United, and was also selected in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

He didn’t start a game at the Euros, but he did come on off the bench on a number of occasions for Gareth Southgate’s side. He came on with moments left in extra time of the Euro 2020 final, and missed a crucial penalty against Italy.

After missing the penalty, Rashford received racist abuse online, and a mural of him in Manchester was defaced.

He released a statement afterwards, wherein he said that he went into the final with a lack of confidence, after he had a difficult season which was “clear for everyone to see.”

He wrote: “I felt as though I had my let my teammates down. I felt as if I’d let everyone down. A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute to the team. I can score penalties in my sleep so why not that one?”

