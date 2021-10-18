Rashford’s camp “upset” with Solskjaer’s “stick to football” comments

The United star isn’t pleased.

Marcus Rashford’s camp is said to be “upset” with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest comments, as he told his forward to “stick to football”.

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of Rashford’s return to the squad after injury, and he said: “Marcus has done some remarkable and fantastic things. But now he maybe needs to prioritise his football.”

Rashford made an immediate impact upon his return, scoring off the bench, but it is being reported that he is not pleased with his manager’s comments.

The Athletic is reporting that even though Solskjaer may have had good intentions with what he was saying, Rashford and his team are unhappy that his own manager has landed him in the headlines.

Anyway, I'm off to 'stick to my football'. Have a good weekend everyone. (6) — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 25, 2020

Marcus Rashford doesn’t “stick to football”

Rashford has had to put up with some of this rhetoric in the past, much to his frustration, but hearing it from his manager will definitely not be something he appreciates.

He recently wrote an article entitled “Why I don’t stick to football”, where he explained the reasoning behind his off-the-pitch activism.

He wrote: “Disappointingly for some, the ‘stick to football’ advice doesn’t cut it where I’m from. See, when my community had nothing to call their own, they always found something in the way of kindness to give me. I am a product of their compassion, of their drive and of their willingness to offer me more than what was on my doorstep.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in trouble

This sort of story is the last thing that Solskjaer needs at the minute, as pressure continues to mount on the Norwegian.

Before this weekend, he was already being heavily criticised, which will only get worse after his side’s pathetic performance away to Leicester on Saturday.

Even Gary Neville is beginning to question United’s tactics, and how Solskjaer sets the team up in general.

