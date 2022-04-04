Marcus Rashford responds to Louis van Gaal cancer news

A nice tribute from the Manchester United man.

Marcus Rashford has responded to the news that Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has been diagnosed with cancer.

This comes after van Gaal said in a TV interview that he was dealing with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

“I didn’t want to tell it to my players because it could have influenced their performances”, the Netherlands boss said.

Rashford clearly feels as though he is owes van Gaal for giving him his first start at United.

The Manchester United forward took to Twitter to share some kind words with the man who gave him his debut at his boyhood club.

Rashford replied to a message from the Man United account which read: “Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis.”

The 24-year-old said: “Earned my debut from LVG. Will forever be indebted. You can fight this. We are all behind you.”

Earned my debut from LVG. Will forever be indebted. You can fight this. We are all behind you ♥️ https://t.co/ar2qc9JfFW — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 4, 2022

It was van Gaal who gave Rashford his first start for United, against Midtjylland, and the young Englishman repaid his manager’s faith with two European goals on his debut.

Days later, van Gaal showed that he was not afraid to take risks as a manager, starting Rashford up front in a big Premier League game against Arsenal.

Again, Rashford delivered, scoring two and setting up the third in a 3-2 win against the London club.

Since then, Rashford became an established player for both England and United, despite the fact he is currently going through a bad run of form for both club and country. More on that here.

Van Gaal is in his third spell coaching the Dutch national team and is preparing to take them to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, as he is showing no sign of slowing down, despite his illness.

