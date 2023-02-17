Marcus Rashford fumes over referee decision vs Barcelona

A very controversial moment.

Marcus Rashford was not happy over one major refereeing decision from Manchester United’s draw with Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Camp Nou was treated to an excellent game, and one that was arguably deserving of a grander occasion than the last 24 of the Europa League.

Both sides led at certain points of the match, and they also both had enough chances to actually win the game, with a draw making next Thursday’s second-leg at Old Trafford extremely enticing.

While both sides felt they could have won, they also both felt hard-done by by the referee.

Speaking after the game, Rashford was not happy with one moment in particular, when it looked like he was fouled either just outside the box or just inside.

Marcus Rashford on Barcelona vs Man United moment

He said: “It’s a massive moment in the game. I’ve not watched it back, but in the moment I don’t understand why the referee would think I’ve gone down. It’s 100 per cent a foul for me.

“I don’t know why the linesman thinks I’m going down there. He’s closer than the referee.”

Ten Hag, who ended up being booked for his protests, also discussed the incident after the game.

He said: “I asked the referee ‘why’ and he said ‘it was outside the box and it was no foul’. I think the linesman and the referee were in very good positions to see, and we have the VAR.

“It’s not good. It was a really bad decision and I can’t understand. Maybe there were impressed by the pressure Barca made, but it can’t be on the highest European level.”

Man United fans were unhappy as if the foul was given outside the box, Jules Kounde would have received a red card, while if it was inside United would have had a massive chance to go 3-1 up.

Moments after this incident, Barcelona equalised through Raphinha.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, marcus rashford