Marcus Rashford hits out at Owen Hargreaves over claim he was “fuming” on Saturday

Marcus Rashford has hit out at Owen Hargreaves over his claim that the Manchester United forward was “fuming” with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday.

Rashford dropped to the bench for the away game against Spurs, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to shift to a 5-3-2 formation, going with Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

Many questioned how United would get on in this shape, with almost no pace throughout the team, but it proved to be the right decision.

Rashford did come on during the second half, and he made it 3-0 as he finished calmly after getting on the end of a nice pass from Nemanja Matic.

Marcus Rashford hits out at Owen Hargreaves

Speaking after the game, former United midfielder Hargreaves seemed to think that Rashford’s celebration was directed at the manager.

He said: “I think you could see that in his celebration, he was fuming. But when two legends of the game are playing ahead of you it’s hard to complain in a sense…”

However, Rashford has put this theory to bed quickly, tweeting that he his celebration was out of relief after what has been a “hard week”.

Fuming at the manager??! We won the game 🤷🏾‍♂️ that celebration was pure relief! It’s been a hard week… https://t.co/qHCg5x268u — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 1, 2021

Manchester United new shape?

While the 5-3-2 definitely proved to be effective against Spurs, there are definitely questions as to how it will work going forward.

Firstly, it leaves players like Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba seemingly without a place in the team, not to mention Donny van de Beek, who isn’t even making appearances off the bench anymore.

Rashford also seems to prefer playing off the left, and as it’s extremely unlikely we would see him in the wing back role, it begs the question where he would slot in.

Changing the formation to suit two players who almost definitely won’t be at the club in two years seems a bold move, but maybe it’s the one that could bring some success.

