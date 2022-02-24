Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen give Marcus Rashford simple advice to improve

Seems like very sound advice.

Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen have given Marcus Rashford some very simple advice to improve, after another disappointing performance for Manchester United.

Rashford started the game, but failed to make an impact in an attacking sense, and struggled to keep the ball when he got it.

As of late, he has looked like a different player to the one that United fans know and love, and has even been surpassed by Anthony Elanga in recent weeks.

Elanga came off the bench and scored for United on Wednesday night, just like he did last Sunday against Leeds.

Marcus Rashford at Man United

Owen and Ferdinand were discussing Rashford’s extremely poor performance against Atletico Madrid on BT Sports.

Owen said: “There are things that you don’t even have to be good at to get a round of applause. To put in the hard yards. They make you feel better about yourself, and your confidence starts coming back.

“I think he needs to go back to the start. Even if you don’t play magic, you can still influence the game, easily.”

Ferdinand agreed, and insisted he just needs to run more, and put in some more effort on the pitch.

Rio Ferdinand on Marcus Rashford

The former United captain said: “I’ve not been around Marcus a lot. But I’d like to think that he’s sitting and watching these performances. Watching elements of his game.

“You need people around you… The tactical thing is different. They’re things that can be ironed out. But it’s like Michael was saying, it’s the intensity. Make it hard for your opponent.

“Go out there and if you’re playing left wing, the right-back needs to come off sweating. Whether I produce a magic moment or not, he’s going to know he’ll have to work really hard to stay in this game and stay with me.

“Marcus physically is an absolute animal. Stripping it back to the basics. Do them really, really well.

“It ain’t just Marcus by the way. There’s a lot of players who need to look at certain aspects of their game to improve.”

