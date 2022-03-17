Surely not…

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a shock move to Liverpool, if you are to believe the latest reports.

Samuel Luckhurst, a journalist who covers Manchester United and operates very closely to the club, has said that Liverpool are said to be monitoring Rashford, after the England international’s latest comments.

This comes after a number of reports were published to state that Rashford was not happy to be left out of the starting XI against Manchester City recently and that he is not pleased with his current role in the team in general.

One report in The Guardian, which was shared angrily by Gary Neville, suggested that Rashford is contemplating leaving United for the first time in his career.

However, even if Rashford does leave his boyhood club, Liverpool would surely be very low on the list of teams he would consider joining, right?

Marcus Rashford linked with Liverpool

Well, Manchester Evening News have said that Liverpool “have made it known they are admirers” of the player. Barcelona are also said to be interested, with the La Liga giants considering basing their rebuild around some young, promising attackers.

If Rashford is to leave, it is extremely unlikely that United would consider selling him to Liverpool, no matter what fee Jurgen Klopp’s team coughed up.

Rashford’s form and performances in general have fallen off a cliff as of late, with him firmly replaced by Anthony Elanga in the Starting XI.

However, the majority of United fans still want him to stay at the club in the hopes he will turn it around.

After all, this is a young man who came through the academy in Manchester and performed at a level nobody at all thought he would be able to.

It would be a shame for all involved if he does leave.

