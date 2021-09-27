Marcus Rashford provides positive update on injury

The forward might be back on the pitch soon.

Marcus Rashford has provided a positive update on his injury that has kept him out of the start of the season.

Rashford had surgery in his shoulder after Euro 2020, with a large portion of Manchester United fans relieved to see him taking some time off, after what was a physically difficult season for him last year.

The England international posted on Twitter on Monday morning to say that he is seeing his doctor on Friday, and that if all goes well, he will be given the green light to join in with contract training again.

Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation. All being well, I will get the green to join in with contact training again. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 27, 2021

Based on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments last week, a potential first game back for Rashford could be a tough trip to Leicester City on 16 October, where he scored last season on St Stephens’ Day.

Rashford’s shoulder surgery, and the time off that has come with it, should also act as the perfect opportunity for him to deal with other niggles that were bothering him last season.

Those close to him have confirmed that he has also been struggling with a back problem, and apparently had issues with his ankle as well.

It is believed that towards the end of the 2020/2021 season, he was struggling to get his foot in his boot during training, such was the extent of the swelling.

Where will Marcus Rashford play this season?

United have an absolute wealth of attacking options this year, and Rashford may be slightly concerned about his place in the Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo has that striker position completely wrapped up, while it would seem foolish to drop Mason Greenwood based on the form he’s in at the moment.

However, Jadon Sancho has not exactly hit the ground running at United, and Rashford could walk straight back into the team and take the left wing role from his fellow countryman.

