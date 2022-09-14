Erik ten Hag offers update on Marcus Rashford’s injury

An update on his fitness.

Erik ten Hag has offered an update on Marcus Rashford’s injury, after the Manchester United confirmed that the forward would miss Thursday’s Europa League game against Sheriff Triapol.

Rashford had been left out of the squad against Real Sociedad last week, with many speculating that he was just being rested after a hectic start to the season, but Ten Hag has since confirmed that he is in fact injured.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Ten Hag confirmed that Rashford suffered a muscle injury in the 3-1 win over Arsenal, in which he bagged a second-half brace.

Rashford’s brace clearly came at a cost, with the forward also missing out on a potential England callup for the upcoming Nations League games.

Marcus Rashford injury

The United boss confirmed that it is not too serious an injury, but refused to give an exact date.

He said: “He’s not available, a consequence after Arsenal. He has a muscle injury.”

“No, I don’t think too long, but I cannot tell how long. It’s not really bad and we expect him to be back quite soon.”

While it is definitely frustrating for Rashford to be injured after a fine start to the season, it hasn’t come at the worst time from a Man United perspective.

Games against Crystal Palace and Leeds United were both postponed following the death of the Queen of England, meaning Rashford’s injury only resulted in him missing Europa League.

While United’s first Europa League game was a disappointing home loss, Ten Hag will know that the most important games at this moment are the Premier League ones.

Rashford has been instrumental in United’s good form in the league, scoring in wins over Arsenal and Liverpool and getting the assist in their 1-0 win over Leicester.

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United