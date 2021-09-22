Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides update on Marcus Rashford return

He is nearing a return, but he’s not there yet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s return from injury.

Rashford had surgery in his shoulder after Euro 2020, which kept him out for the start of this season, and it seems he won’t be back as soon as some Manchester United fans will have hoped.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Marcus Rashford

Footage emerged not too long ago of Rashford running on the grass at Carrington, as well as kicking a football. He wasn’t taking part in an actual training session with the team, but seeing him on the pitch at all led fans to believe he may be back in action sooner than expected.

However, Solskjaer’s latest update has put those rumours to bed.

Speaking ahead of United’s Carabao Cup game against West Ham this evening, he said: “Alex [Telles] is a bit further on than Marcus [Rashford]. I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break but Alex has worked well and will be in the squad [to face West Ham tonight] as well.”

This means that a potential first game back for Rashford could be a tough trip to Leicester City on 16 October, where he scored last season on St Stephens’ Day.

ℹ️ The manager gives his view on tonight's #CarabaoCup tie, including news on @MarcusRashford's injury return…#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 22, 2021

He also said that Phil Jones will be in the squad for the game against West Ham.

Marcus Rashford return from injury

While Rashford getting surgery on his shoulder was clearly long overdue, the time off the pitch will benefit him in a number of other ways.

Those close to him have confirmed that he has also been struggling with a back problem, and apparently had issues with his ankle as well.

It is believed that towards the end of the 2020/2021 season, he was struggling to get his foot in his boot during training, such was the extent of the swelling. United fans can only hope that some time off could lead to an excellent season for Rashford.

