Manchester United provide positive Marcus Rashford update

Manchester United have confirmed that Marcus Rashford is recovering well from injury and that the forward is back in training.

Rashford had surgery on his shoulder earlier in the summer that looked set to keep him out for a good chunk of the start of the Premier League season. However, the surgery went “well” according to both Rashford himself and his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The United boss recently said: “He seemed very happy with the surgery. He’s working in the gym. We see him every day so he’ll be chomping at the bit when it gets nearer to the time when he can come back.”

On Man United’s official Twitter account, a short video of Rashford out jogging on the pitch has been shared, which will surely delight fans of the club.

Look who's back 👀 Fantastic to see you on the mend, @MarcusRashford! ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2021

While Rashford getting surgery on his shoulder was clearly long overdue, the time off the pitch will benefit him in a number of other ways.

Those close to him have confirmed that he has also been struggling with a back problem, and apparently had issues with his ankle as well.

It is believed that towards the end of the 2020/2021 season, he was struggling to get his foot in his boot during training, such was the extent of the swelling. Some time off could lead to an excellent season for Rashford.

The 23-year-old released a statement online explaining why he waited until after Euro 2020 to get the surgery, given it was clearly bothering him before the international tournament.

He said: “I’ve read some call me selfish for holding off getting the surgery this season but it was never about putting myself first and that’s how we’ve reached this point, and something as a 23-year old I’ve had to learn the hard way.

“To guarantee I can play this game as long as possible, I need to listen to my body. Everyone has an opinion but no one knows my body better than me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Rashford MBE (@marcusrashford)

