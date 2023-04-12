Man United share fitness update on Marcus Rashford

Bad news…

Manchester United have shared an injury update in relation to Marcus Rashford, and it is not what fans of the club will want to hear.

Rashford went off in the final moments of Man United’s comfortable win over Everton on Saturday afternoon, shortly after assisting Anthony Martial for the second goal of the game.

After sprinting to try and keep a ball in, Rashford pulled up and held his groin, before immediately gesturing that he would need to be taken off.

The club have now confirmed that he will be missing for Thursday night’s Europa League game against Sevilla, and that he will miss a few other games after that too.

Marcus Rashford injury

The club released a statement on Wednesday morning, confirming that Rashford would be missing for the game against Sevilla.

It read: “Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.

“The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions.

“But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.”

This injury comes at an unfortunate time for United, with an FA Cup semi-final just around the corner, as well as the race for Champions League football heating up in the Premier League.

What makes this injury news worse is the fact that Alejandro Garnacho is also out for a lengthy period of time, and he is the most similar to Rashford in the left-wing position.

Jadon Sancho will likely be asked to step in, and he is more than capable of putting in a shift, but without the pace of Rashford and Garnacho, Erik ten Hag will likely have to adjust his tactics to try and make things work.

