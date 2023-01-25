Close sidebar

Erik ten Hag has discussed Marcus Rashford’s future

by Rudi Kinsella
Erik ten Hag has spoken about Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United, amid transfer speculation about the England forward.

Rashford is in the best form of his career, and has arguably been the best player in the Premier League since the end of the World Cup.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires in summer 2024, and with PSG reportedly sniffing around, Rashford may be tempted to start weighing up his options.

Speaking about Rashford, Ten Hag kept his cards close to his chest, before insisting that he takes it as a compliment when elite teams want to sign his players.

He said: “This is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team – first in England, then Europe, then the world.

“It is confidential, talks between clubs and players, but he understands Manchester United is his club and also in this environment, this team, he is playing his best football. He is improving, he is giving 100%.”

While Rashford seems like a player who is Man United through and through, if the offer to go to PSG or one of the biggest clubs in the world came it would be interesting to see his response.

He will be in no rush to make a decision any time soon, and will likely want to see that his team continues to move in the right direction.

At present, Rashford feels like the only goal threat that Man United have, and if he is to sign a new contract he will want reassurances that further attacking options will be added into the mix.

On the other hand, many see Rashford as a future club captain, and United fans will hope this is all resolved sooner rather than later.

