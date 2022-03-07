Man United need to be careful with Marcus Rashford

The club shouldn’t act too hastily.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that Marcus Rashford is beginning to question his future at Manchester United, and for the first time ever, he is contemplating a move away from his boyhood club.

This story comes at an interesting time, as Rashford’s performances as of late have been poor to say the least, and he is failing to make an impact when he is given minutes on the pitch.

He is being used as a substitute more often than not as of late, and it is not having the desired effect. As a result, a number of United fans are of the impression that losing him would not necessarily be the worst thing in the world.

However, perhaps they should be careful what they wish for.

Marcus Rashford situation at Man United

Rashford has been replaced by Anthony Elanga in the starting XI, while Jadon Sancho has made that left-wing spot his own. But this might not be the case forever.

While Ralf Rangnick clearly loves Elanga, he may not always be the man they need. He is raw, and needs developing, and cannot be relied on to perform every week.

Anthony Martial looks likely to leave the club, Mason Greenwood should never play again, and the less said about both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani the better.

Next season, even if they keep Rashford, United are going to need to sign a top class attacker. If they sell Rashford, then their whole frontline will need a rebuild.

Marcus Rashford’s future

He may be going through a terrible run of form, but United should remember what he can do, and the player he once was, before they get rid of him straight away.

Do they want to go into a new season with just Sancho, Elanga and Ronaldo as their attacking options?

Rashford could leave the club and go back to the way he was playing before he was crippled by injury, and United fans will bemoan more poor decision-making by the club.

Some sanity is needed, though this is Manchester United, so there’s a good chance that’s not what we’ll get.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, marcus rashford