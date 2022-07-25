Marcus Rashford takes slight jab at Cristiano Ronaldo with latest comments

Is it time to move on?

Marcus Rashford has taken a slight jab at Cristiano Ronaldo with his latest pre-season comments.

Rashford has been on good form in pre-season, making the left-wing spot his own ahead of Anthony Elanga and other younger rivals.

He has formed a nice partnership with Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho, with the fluid front three scoring a number of goals already.

Speaking after United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, Rashford said that he was happy with the way the front three are playing, specifically praising the interchanging positions from himself Sancho and Martial.

Marcus Rashford on pre-season

He said: “He just wants us to be positive and do everything in a positive manner. That means a lot of forward runs, a lot of interchanging positions and trying to link with each other on the ball.

“It’s fun to play in. We’re all enjoying it. Hopefully we can kick on and perform like this when the season starts.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho

🇫🇷 Anthony Martial

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford highlights the blossoming relationship between Man United’s front three in pre-season. 💪 pic.twitter.com/htZv4dNq8F — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 24, 2022

While Ronaldo may have outscored the three forwards combined last season, it’s safe to say that Erik ten Hag’s desire to allow the three of them to interchange would not suit the Portuguese striker’s plans.

Ronaldo likes to remain central, so he is as close to the goal as possible, which largely explains why has been such a prolific goalscorer.

Marcus Rashford on Cristiano Ronaldo

While Rashford didn’t outright say it, one would wonder whether or not he and the other forwards would like Ronaldo to return, given the partnership they all seem to be forming in pre-season.

Add that to the fact that Ronaldo himself seems eager to leave, and it seems like the best solution for all parties would be for him to find a new club.

Atletico Madrid are currently the favourites to sign Ronaldo, but there are still quite a few issues in the way. More on that here.

