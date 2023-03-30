Marcus Rashford hits out at “nonsense” contract story

“Nonsense…”

Marcus Rashford has hit out at a “nonsense” contract story that was reported earlier in the week.

Rashford has said that reports stating he is looking for a new deal worth £500,000 (€569,000) per week to extend his contract at Manchester United are “complete nonsense”.

Somewhat worryingly for Man United, Rashford is out of contract in 2024, with the club having triggered a one-year extension earlier this season.

Reports have suggested that Rashford is demanding that he become the highest paid player at the club, though the England forward is clearly looking to shut down these claims as early as possible.

Marcus Rashford contract update

Rashford took to his Instagram story to write: “Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It’s complete nonsense.

“The club and myself have been respectful to one another, and that’s how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies.”

A lot has changed for Rashford since Erik ten Hag came in as manager during the summer.

This time 12 months ago, Rashford had been dropped by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, with youngster Anthony Elanga playing ahead of him.

When he did get on to the pitch, he looked uninterested, slow and a completely different person in general.

Since the start of the season though, it’s clear that he is loving his football again, and he is currently having the best season of his career.

Last season, there was even talk from some United fans and those in football that the best thing for all parties would be to sell Rashford, with PSG reportedly interested.

It says it all about his transformation that he could likely demand the highest contract at the club, and most fans wouldn’t bat an eyelid.

