Marcus Rashford pays tribute to teammate with tweet after 100th Man United goal

A nice gesture from the goalscorer.

Marcus Rashford has paid tribute to his teammate Christian Eriksen after his 100th goal for Manchester United on Sunday evening.

Rashford scored the only goal of the game against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, earning a very valuable three points for his side.

The win leaves United just one point off the Champions League places, with a game in hand over both Newcastle and Spurs, which will seriously please Erik ten Hag after a poor start to the season.

Rashford scored a bullet header in the game, and is rightfully receiving all the plaudits, but he has taken to social media to insist that Eriksen should be getting some praise too.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, he wrote: “I know a lot has been said about me scoring that header for my 100th club goal but can we take a moment to appreciate the ball from Christian Eriksen…”

I know a lot has been said about me scoring that header for my 100th club goal but can we take a moment to appreciate the ball from @ChrisEriksen8 🔥⚽ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 1, 2022

Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen

Sunday’s goal wasn’t the first time that Rashford and Eriksen have linked up together since the Dane joined United in the summer either.

During the 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford, Eriksen had the goal at his mercy and opted to pass it to Rashford instead, who then had an open-goal to slot the ball into.

As a result, it’s no surprise that Rashford is becoming a fan of Eriksen and his creativity.

With Bruno Fernandes suspended for United’s upcoming Premier League game against Aston Villa, Eriksen could well be pushed further up the pitch, where he will have even more of a responsibility to come up with creativity and key passes for United’s forwards.

Based on his cross into the box against West Ham, Rashford and the other United attackers could well be licking their lips at the prospect of having Eriksen further up the pitch.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: christian eriksen, marcus rashford