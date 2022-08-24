Marcus Rashford apologises for language after celebration footage emerges

Man United fans definitely won’t mind…

Marcus Rashford has apologised for his bad language after footage emerged of his wild celebration following his goal against Liverpool.

Rashford scored the second goal of the game, and it proved to be a decisive one, with Manchester United winning the game 2-1 at Old Trafford.

It was United’s first win of the season, and one that their fans will hope is a catalyst for the rest of their season, as they jumped off the bottom of the table with the three points.

The official Man United Twitter account shared footage from a new angle of Rashford’s goal, and his passionate celebration that followed.

He tweeted in response to the video, writing: “Please excuse my language it was just in the heat of the moment.”

Please excuse my language it was just in the heat of the moment 😂 https://t.co/2DFuh3UA96 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 24, 2022

We can speak for all United fans when we say that they would have no problem with the occasional bit of bad language if it’s in response to a goal like that one.

It is no surprise that Rashford celebrated the goal so much, and not just because it was against United’s biggest rivals.

Rashford hasn’t scored a goal in a league game that he started in since 13 May 2021, which was also against Liverpool. As a result, many have doubted whether he would recover properly from the number of injuries and setbacks he suffered over the past few years.

Next up for United is a tricky trip to Southampton, where Rashford will be hoping to build on his first league goal of the season, be it from out wide or as a central striker.

As Erik ten Hag said after the win over Liverpool, it is very easy for players to get themselves up for a game against Liverpool, but the difficult part is maintaining that on a consistent basis.

