Marcos Rojo blames Harry Maguire and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his exit

He also made about a massive allegation about Man United.

Marcos Rojo has blamed a combination of Harry Maguire and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for how his time at Manchester United ended.

Rojo was signed under Jose Mourinho, and stayed at the club through to 2021, though his gametime regularly decreased as the years went on.

Solskjaer had very little interest in playing the hot-headed Argentine defender, especially after Maguire was signed for such an incredible amount of money.

Rojo has spoken about his time at Man United in a new interview, complaining that Maguire was picked ahead of him, despite poor performances.

In the fascinating interview, he even accuses Solskjaer of saying that Maguire had to start games no matter how he was playing, because the club spent £80 million on him.

Marcos Rojo on Harry Maguire

He told TyC Sports: “In 2019 I was playing in the Europa League, but I was really angry with the Manchester coach [Solskjaer].

“He was putting Maguire [in the team] instead of me, who thank god finally they took him out from the starting line-up for Licha [Lisandro] Martinez.

“One day I went to Solskjaer’s office to tell him to let me leave for the other club or put [me] in the starting line-up.

“But he told me that Maguire had to play because of the money they paid for him.

“He [Maguire] was making huge mistakes already and I told Solskjaer: ‘Son of a b***h let me play because this guy is making huge mistakes every week’.”

Maguire still to this day is making mistakes for Man United when he is called upon, with two back-to-back errors against Sevilla in the Europa League.

Rojo on the other hand is playing for Boca Juniors in his native Argentina.

