Marcos Alonso explains why he is no longer taking the knee

Marcos Alonso has explained why he is no longer taking the knee before Premier League games.

Premier League players have been kneeling just before the whistle blows to start the match since the summer of 2020, in an attempt to draw attention to racist abuse.

The Chelsea wing-back, who has been starting regularly under Thomas Tuchel, instead opts to point his finger at the “Say no to racism” badge on his jersey.

When asked why he is no longer taking the knee, the Spanish wing-back said: “I am fully against racism and I’m against every type of discrimination, and I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says no to racism, like they do in some other sports and football in other countries.

“I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody.

“I don’t know, I just prefer to do it this way. It’s my way to do it, I think it’s another way.

“And maybe I think it’s losing a bit of strength the other way, so I just prefer to do it this way and to show I am fully supportive of fighting against racism.”

Alonso also said he is yet to discuss the matter with his teammates, who are still taking the knee.

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha has also stopped taking the knee, having said towards the end of last season that he found it “degrading”.

Zaha said: “I feel like we should stand tall and now I don’t really tend to speak on racism and stuff like that because I’m not here just to tick boxes.

“Unless action is going to happen, don’t speak to me about it.”

When Ireland played Hungary back in June, the Irish players were booed by the home fans for taking the knee, a sight that then became regular when games were played in Hungary in Euro 2020.

