Man United confirm signing of Marcel Sabitzer

The details of the deal have been confirmed.

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Marcel Sabitzer, with the club getting a last-minute deal for the midfielder over the line.

Sabitzer had been plying his trade with Bayern Munich, but following the injury suffered by Christian Eriksen, Man United managed to get a late deal done for the versatile player.

He will prove to be a very useful player for United following Eriksen’s injury, especially considering Erik ten Hag’s side are still very much in four competitions.

Marcel Sabitzer completes loan move to Man United

In a statement released to confirm the signing, the club wrote:

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Marcel Sabitzer has joined the club on loan from Bayern Munich until June 2023.

“The Austrian midfielder has made 443 career club appearances across Europe, including 54 since joining FC Bayern Munich in August 2021. “Previously he was club captain of RB Leipzig. He has 68 full international caps for the Austria national team.” Welcome to United, Marcel Sabitzer 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2023 Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer is an extremely versatile player who has been used as an attacking midfielder, a defensive midfielder, a second striker and a winger.

At times, he has been even forced to play right-back, and given how many games United have this season, that’s not something that can be ruled out entirely.

It is extremely unlikely that Sabitzer will be playing against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night in a Carabao Cup semi-final where United are already 3-0 up.

United fans may expect to see Sabitzer make the bench for this Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace, where he could make a major difference.

Read next: Paul O’Connell recalls how Munster stars “insulted” Roy Keane during Monopoly game

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, marcel sabitzer