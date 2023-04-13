Marc Cucurella torn into by pundits for Real Madrid error

A bit harsh, or could he have done better?

A number of pundits have torn into Marc Cucurella following Chelsea’s defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Cucurella didn’t even start the game against Madrid, but he did come on in the second-half, while his side were 1-0 down.

Minutes after the former Brighton man came on, Ben Chilwell was given a straight red card for a foul on Rodrygo, with the Brazilian bearing down on goal.

Rodrygo managed to get goal-side of Chilwell, racing through on Kepa Arrizabalaga but before he could get in the box, the left-back tugged on his shoulder, dragging him to the ground.

Chelsea played the rest of the game with 10 men, and Chilwell will now be suspended for the second-leg at Stamford Bridge.

The game finished 2-0, leaving Frank Lampard’s side with a difficult task ahead of them next week.

FT: Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea Los Blancos will take a healthy two goal cushion to Stamford Bridge courtesy of Benzema and Asensio! 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/evslvVfHQe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2023

Marc Cucurella at fault for Ben Chilwell red card?

A number of former footballers have torn into Cucurella for his defending on the night, with Jamie O’Hara insisting that he simply “can’t defend”.

Andy Townsend agreed that Cucurella was at fault for Chilwell being sent off, something which Jamie Carragher elaborated on while speaking on CBS Sports.

He said: “But look at the body position here of Rodrygo compared to Cucurella. He is already on his way, Cucurella still hasn’t changed his body position to run back and on the far side, Ben Chilwell, when one of your centre-backs steps out the wing-back has to come in and fill that space.”

He added: “Going down to 10 men could have completely taken them out of that tie. There’s still a glimmer of hope, but defensively from Cucurella that was really poor and then Chilwell, the second part of it, his positional play and also getting the red card – let your goalkeeper do his job!”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ben chilwell, Marc Cucurella