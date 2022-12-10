Manuel Neuer out for the season following freak injury

What are the chances?

Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season following a freak injury suffered while on a skiing trip.

Neuer broke his leg while skiing to “clear his head” following Germany’s disappointing World Cup exit in the group stages.

The Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper suffered a lower leg fracture, and needs to have surgery on his injured leg.

Taking to social media, Neuer worte: “What can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better… While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture.

“Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me.”

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will not be pleased with Neuer’s injury, as he will now miss the business end of the Bundesliga run-in and the same with the Champions League. In previous years, Bayern may have had the league wrapped up at this point, but this season they are only four points clear of Freiburg in second place. Bayern also have a good chance of winning the Champions League, having topped a group that also included Barcelona and Inter Milan. They will now have to do so without Neuer though, who is a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch. Read next: Liam Brady’s bold pre-tournament prediction proven correct

