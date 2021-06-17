Roberto Mancini’s Italy side set incredible record with win over Switzerland

Could they go all the way in Euro 2020?

Roberto Mancini’s Italy side are through to the last 16 of Euro 2020, after a dominant 3-0 victory over Switzerland on Wednesday night.

This comes less than a week after an equally impressive 3-0 win against Turkey, with Manuel Locatelli stealing the show with a breathtaking performance against the Swiss.

The win in Rome also set a record for the Italian side.

Euro 2020: Italy set new winning record.

Mancini’s men have now won 10 games in a row without conceding a single goal. And to be honest, at no point against the Swiss did they look in danger.

Italy have also now gone 29 games in a row unbeaten, with their last defeat coming in a Nations League game against Portugal all the way back in 2018.

Brazil and Spain both have the all-time record for the most consecutive international games unbeaten, so if Italy are to beat this record, they will have to win Euro 2020.

Roberto Mancini on Italy’s chances at Euro 2020.

Speaking after the game, Mancini said: “In the European Championship there’s France, Portugal and Belgium – one of those are world champions, another are European champions and the other are the number one ranked side in the world.

“These are teams who have been built over a number of years and it’s only natural they are further along than us but everything can happen in football, you shouldn’t take anything for granted.

“Every match is difficult, you always have to go out there and play. I’ve been fortunate in that I have had some very good players who like playing the game, they enjoy being out there and like taking risks.

“The players are the ones who deserve the credit. I try to explain my thought process and there is still a long way to go.”

Locatelli steals the show

Manuel Locatelli may not be a name that casual fans of the sport were familiar with before the Euros, but based on his performances so far, they will certainly know him by the time it’s done.

The Sassuolo midfielder is realistically only in the Starting 11 because of the injury suffered by Marco Verratti, so it will be extremely interesting to see what happens when the PSG midfielder returns to the squad.

