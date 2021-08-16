Five moves Manchester United should make in the transfer window

With just weeks remaining, United’s work shouldn’t be finished.

Manchester United got their new season off to a brilliant start with their performance against Leeds on Saturday morning, and fans have every reason to be excited.

But as good as the transfer window was for United, it was not perfect. Here’s what they could do to leave the club in a really positive place going forward.

Sell Daniel James

Daniel James is a decent player, but with United’s current attacking talent, he won’t be getting any significant game time this season.

Some United fans may not want to sell the winger, as he definitely does have a set of skills that benefit United every now and again, but for too long United leave players who are worth good money on their bench until they become worthless. He should be moved on.

Sell Jesse Lingard

While Lingard could still have a part to play in some games for United, it would probably be in the cup competitions, or towards the end of league games.

Every United fan was pleased to see him be the star at West Ham, and it seemed like he was happier too. It felt like a perfect move, destined to happen, and it would be a real shame if it didn’t. He deserves to be a star, and that won’t happen at United.

Buy a holding midfielder

With Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek, United have plenty of talent in the more attacking midfield roles. And in the actual forward positions themselves they are completely stacked.

But Fred and Scott McTominay are not good enough to sit in front of the back four of a team that is going to win the league. A top tier CDM would make United genuine contenders.

Loan out Amad Diallo

Sheffield United are said to be interested in United’s expensive wonderkid, and while this move might not make a lot of sense on paper, a trip down to the Championship might be a good idea for the 19-year-old.

He is clearly really talented, and ready to play at a decent level. Being roughed up in the Championship could be what helps to take him to the next level.

Release Phil Jones

Phil Jones should have chosen to leave United long ago, because he knows he is never going to play any real football with the club as long as he is there. He is so far down the pecking order now that a youth team player would probably be brought in to play at the back ahead of him.

For a player that Alex Ferguson once said could be United’s “best ever player”, it is legitimately sad to see the way his career has panned out. It’s not too late to be a footballer again though. He should leave for his own good.

