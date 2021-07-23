This team should really be challenging for the title.

It could be an exciting season for Manchester United fans. The signing of Jadon Sancho has just been confirmed, and if rumours are to be believed, Raphael Varane is on his way.

You might be wondering how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning on fitting all this talent onto the one pitch, so here is the lineup we think Man United will start the new season with.

Dean Henderson

It seemed that towards the end of the season, Henderson was definitely Solskjaer’s number one choice. And David DeGea’s performance in the Europa League final has probably done him no favours with regards to taking the #1 jersey back. It will be a toss-up, but we reckon Henderson will get the nod, with age and confidence on his side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

While it seemed like Solskjaer wanted to bring in Kieran Trippier to provide competition for Wan-Bissaka, those rumours seem to have died down. “The Spider” is a fine defender, and an excellent tackler, so he’s not necessarily a weak link in this site, but when you see what Luke Shaw is doing on the opposite side of the pitch, you wonder what it would be like if United had that threat on both flanks.

Harry Maguire

The safest man in this lineup without a doubt. Maguire will play every minute that he is fit this season, and probably somewhere he isn’t. While he receives a lot of criticism for high-profile mistakes, he is undeniably a top defender who is coming off the back of a really impressive Euros. A guaranteed starter.

Raphael Varane

Varane, if he is brought in (and it is still a big if), will change how Man United play entirely. He will become crucial to absolutely everything United do, and will also change the starting lineup, allowing a more attacking midfield trio. Without him, Solskjaer could revert back to Victor Lindelof alongside Maguire, and two holding midfielders, causing the whole team to suffer as a result.

Luke Shaw

It is crazy to think that just last season United fans were calling for Alex Telles to start ahead of Shaw, and they had a point too. But since Christmas, the left-back has become one of the best in the world in his position, and he is a major asset to United’s defence and attack.

Scott McTominay

United are apparently interested in signing a holding midfielder, and if they do, McTominay may have to put up with a place on the bench. But between himself and Fred, the Scottish international is probably narrowly ahead in Solskjaer’s mind, due to his athleticism and attitude.

Paul Pogba

A risky entry on this list, given there is constant speculation that Pogba could be leaving the club. But as it stands, he is a Man United player, and if he carries his Euro 2020 form into the season, fans of the club are in for a really enjoyable season.

Bruno Fernandes

As safe a starter as Maguire. If Bruno is available, he will play. Hopefully, from Man United’s perspective, this season Jadon Sancho’s introduction to the team can ease the burden on Bruno with regards to creativity, and he will play with slightly less pressure.

Jadon Sancho

While Sancho was brought in to play on the right of United’s attack, he is just as competent (if not even more effective) coming off the left. And with Marcus Rashford expected to miss the start of the season, playing Sancho out left is the easiest way of getting United’s best front three on the pitch.

This is his home.

This is where he belongs. Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/LAIBn7ie7V — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021

Edinson Cavani

United have the perfect amount of squad depth to suit Cavani’s needs now. He won’t have to play every game, and he should be managed carefully to ensure that he is available when he is really needed. His experience should also really help develop the young attacking talent at the club.

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood would be really unlucky not to start this season, even if everyone is fit. But given Rashford is out of the picture for a while, the 19-year-old will definitely be in Ole’s plans. His biggest competition is probably Anthony Martial, who has definitely fallen down the pecking order, while Greenwood’s performances have only seen his value increase.

Manchester United starting team

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Premier League