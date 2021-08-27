Manchester United now in pole position to sign Cristiano Ronaldo following conversation with Alex Ferguson

It has been revealed how Man United convinced Ronaldo to consider returning.

In a truly bizarre sequence of events, Manchester United are now in pole position to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

After it was seemingly confirmed that Manchester City had signed the forward, it is believed that a conversation with Alex Ferguson helped convince Ronaldo to return to the club he once played for.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the conversation between Ronaldo and Fergie was instrumental in him considering joining United.

On top of that, it is being reported that a number of United players got in touch with Ronaldo over the past 24 hours, as did former players and others involved with the club.

ESPN’s Alex Shaw reported that Whatsapp messages from ex United teammates at 1am this morning convinced Ronaldo that he would be “risking his legacy” by going to City.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano’s latest update claimed that Manchester United are now preparing their official contract proposal to Ronaldo. His agent Jorge Mendes will receive an offer “soon”, while Paul Pogba is not said to be involved in any deal, despite Juventus being keen on bringing him back to the club.

It is believed that Ronaldo told Mendes that he’s “open to joining Manchester United” in the next couple of days. An official contract is to be sent in the next hours, with the deal in question due to last until 2023.

Manchester United are preparing their official contract proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo! Jorge Mendes will receive it soon. Man Utd are “confident” now. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo Paul Pogba is currently not involved in any talk. Man City are OUT of the race for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/Ay4GUZfduS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Speaking on Friday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t give too much away about the possibility of signing Ronaldo, but he certainly didn’t sound pessimistic about it either.

He said: “Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ve always had a good communication. Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here.

“Cristiano is a legend of this club, the greatest player of all time if you ask me. I was fortunate enough to play with him. I coached him when I got my job. Let’s see what happens.”

Sky Sports have also reported that City are now officially out of the running to sign Ronaldo, even though they were his first choice.

BREAKING: #MCFC are no longer interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, despite being the Portuguese international's 'first choice'. Latest: https://t.co/FquFyl1ObB pic.twitter.com/FWCRG44SFY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 27, 2021

We definitely have not heard the last of this one.

