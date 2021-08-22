Manchester United result shows the club desperately needs a midfielder

The options available are simply not good enough.

Manchester United laboured to a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday afternoon, and it perfectly showcased how badly the team needs a defensive midfielder.

Fred’s performance was poor, and while his efforts can never be denied, he is nowhere near good enough, on the ball or off it.

He lost possession in really dangerous parts of the pitch on a number of occasions, and was wasteful when he did venture into the Southampton half.

He often looks frantic on the ball, when you should want the exact opposite from your holding midfielder. The CDM (central defensive midfielder) should be a calming influence on others, who keeps the ball and wins it back. Fred does neither.

Roy Keane said United needed more creativity from their midfield, and while that would be nice, the majority of the teams’ fans would probably settle for someone who shields the back four and keeps the ball.

🗣"No enough creativity, not enough quality." Roy Keane thinks Manchester United are still lacking in their midfield positions. pic.twitter.com/GWedONd5s8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2021

It’s unfair to lay the blame solely at the feet of the Brazilian, as it is a team performance. Scott McTominay can do the job slightly better than Fred can, but definitely not to the level of a Fabinho, Fernandinho or Jorginho.

If United really want to win the league, they’ll need to change the way their midfield is set up, or they will need to sign a CDM.

If Nemanja Matic was four years younger he would be the perfect candidate for this role, but as he gets older and his body moves slower, he can’t be expected to cover the ground necessary to do the job.

Yves Bissouma from Brighton would be an excellent signing, and be much cheaper than Declan Rice, who the club is often linked with. Even Ruben Neves from Wolves would be an improvement, despite his limited physicality.

It definitely isn’t time to overreact for United fans, as they still have a really strong team that will win a lot of games this season, but the puzzle is so close to being complete.

Perhaps this game came at the right time for United, as the transfer window is still open and a new signing can be made. If they manage to pull something off, it could set Solskjaer’s men on the right track for a brilliant season.

