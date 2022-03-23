Manchester United meet with Erik ten Hag over manager job

Some exciting news out of Manchester.

Manchester United have officially met with Erik ten Hag over the vacant manager job at the club.

Ten Hag interviewed for the job, with the club said to be impressed with the Ajax manager, who appears to be their number one candidate for the job.

Other names including Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are also being included in potential shortlists, but ten Hag is the first man to actually interview for the job.

Erik ten Hag interviews for Man United job

According to transfer specialist and football journalist Fabrizio Romano, one potential issue with hiring ten Hag is his level of English, but United were said to be happy with it in this week’s interview.

Reports emerged a number of weeks ago that stated ten Hag had been taking English lessons, as he anticipated a move to the Premier League.

Romano wrote: “During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved – ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon.”

Manchester United have interviewed Erik ten Hag, confirmed as per @ChrisWheelerDM @SamiMokbel81_DM. Meeting took place this week. 🔴 #MUFC Man Utd are happy with his English level – but final decision will involve many factors. The board will interview other candidates too. pic.twitter.com/J3iwFA2DVe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2022

He also stated that United will interview other managers, showing the seriousness of this appointment, and how important they know it could be.

Next Man United manager

If ten Hag is appointed the next manager of Man United, fans of the club will be extremely excited about what he brings.

Ralf Rangnick is said to be a fan of the Dutchman, and given he will likely have a say in picking the next manager, it seems as though this is a move that is likely to happen.

However, he will likely be in demand, given what he has achieved during his time at Ajax, and he will understandably be asking himself if moving to the chaotic side of Manchester is a good idea.

