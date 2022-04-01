Manchester United issue Mason Greenwood update amid uncertainty

A number of fans spotted him back on the club’s website this week.

Manchester United have issued an update on Mason Greenwood amid uncertainty from fans of the club and the wider footballing world.

A number of reports emerged during the week of fans being able to see Greenwood on the Man United website, after the player was stood down from the squad following his arrest.

The club was asked about this situation, and ensured that Greenwood is still a Man United player, and that only part of his profile was removed from the club app.

Manchester United on Mason Greenwood

According to talkSPORT, the club stated: “We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January.

“This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc.

“However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds.”

Mason Greenwood

This comes after Greenwood was arrested towards the end of January, with Man United insisting at the time the club had no intentions of bringing him back into the squad.

Shortly after the initial arrest, Greenwood was further arrested on Tuesday over “threats to kill”, and suspicion of sexual assault.

Greenwood was initially arrested following videos that were shared online by Harriet Robson, who alleged that the United footballer sexually and physically assaulted her.

The case is still ongoing, and while Greenwood technically remains a United player, it seems extremely unlikely that he will ever play for the club again.

He was released on bail in February, and has kept an extremely low profile since, refusing to comment on the issue publicly.

None of his teammates have commented on the matter either, though Ralf Rangnick was forced into discussing it on a number of occasions.

